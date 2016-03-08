Inter consider Cambiasso as interim but stick with Spalletti

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti is coming under a lot of fire. From Inter Milan's inconsistent performances in Serie A, to Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio last week, to defeat at home to Bologna at the weekend; Spalletti has a lot of questions to answer. Some have suggested that Inter part ways with their head coach, and bring someone in on a temporary basis until the end of the season at least. Inter legend Esteban Cambiasso was a potential name to replace Spalletti.However, as has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan considered, and promptly rejected, the proposal of having Cambiasso stand in until the end of the season. The Nerazzurri's plan, as it stands and without major change, is that Spalletti will stay on until at least the end of the season, where it will then be evaluated as to whether or not he will get the chance to lead the club next season.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.