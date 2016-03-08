Inter consider late challenge to Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes pursuit
22 June at 13:44Reports from the English press today have suggested that Inter Milan are preparing to mount a late challenge to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes.
Fernandes, who currently plays for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, has been linked with a move to United; as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, in addition to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.
Now, Inter are reportedly considering a late push for Fernandes, who the club consider a potential marquee signing to gift to Antonio Conte.
