Inter consider making move for Brescia’s Tonali after missing out Kulusevski
02 January at 14:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering making a move for league rivals Brescia’s midfielder Sandro Tonali in the January transfer window, as per Oggi newspaper cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign and have been heavily linked with Atalanta’s Dejan Kulusevski.
However, the 19-year-old is now looking set to join Juventus despite being very close to agreeing a deal with Inter at one point.
As per the latest report, after suffering a defeat against their closest rival in the transfer market, the Nerazzurri have now turn their attention towards Tonali with an intention of making a statement and are eager to complete his signing in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that Inter are ready to loan Tonali back to Brescia for the rest of the campaign and would officially welcome him in the summer transfer window.
