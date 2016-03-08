Inter consider move for surprise free agent

24 June at 19:30
After being released by Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil captain Dani Alves, still intends to stay and Europe.
 
According to As France Football writes, Inter are among the clubs interested in the former Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus fullback.
 
Antonio Conte is said to be considering Alves as a perfect fit for his 3-5-2 formation. The Nerazzurri are also chasing Lazaro, but now the Brazilian is also considered. However, they face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as well as the possible big payday in China, but Europe remains his priority.
 
Alves enjoyed 2 seasons in Paris, winning 2 Ligue 1 titles and 1 French Cup in his time their.
 
 

