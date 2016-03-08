Inter consider Real Madrid stars amongst priority signings for the summer

06 April at 10:15
Inter Milan will be going through a transitional period in the summer. Head coach Luciano Spalletti is likely to leave the club and the Nerazzurri management wish to bring Antonio Conte in as his replacement; a year after the former Juve boss left Chelsea to be replaced by ex-Napoli man Maurizio Sarri. 

According to reports from Tuttosport, however, Inter have already started planning their shopping list for the summer. Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic top their shopping list; the latter currently on loan with Chelsea but, with the Blues banned from transfers, his loan will likely not become permanent. Inter are also keen on Lazio's powerhouse midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Udinese's Argentine winger Rodrigo de Paul, Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Edin Dzeko is also on the Nerazzurri shopping list; the Roma man approaching the final year of his contract.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Roma
Cagliari
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.