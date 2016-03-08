Inter consider Real Madrid stars amongst priority signings for the summer
06 April at 10:15Inter Milan will be going through a transitional period in the summer. Head coach Luciano Spalletti is likely to leave the club and the Nerazzurri management wish to bring Antonio Conte in as his replacement; a year after the former Juve boss left Chelsea to be replaced by ex-Napoli man Maurizio Sarri.
According to reports from Tuttosport, however, Inter have already started planning their shopping list for the summer. Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic top their shopping list; the latter currently on loan with Chelsea but, with the Blues banned from transfers, his loan will likely not become permanent. Inter are also keen on Lazio's powerhouse midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Udinese's Argentine winger Rodrigo de Paul, Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.
La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Edin Dzeko is also on the Nerazzurri shopping list; the Roma man approaching the final year of his contract.
