Inter consider Roma captain Florenzi a transfer priority: the situation
04 December at 19:15Inter haven’t given up in their interest in Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi, who seems destined to leave the capital in January, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri appreciate the 28-year-old Italian’s flexibility, being able to be deployed as both a full back and midfielder. The player is considered a priority by the Milanese club, who are looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window in order to continue their fight with Juventus for the league title this season.
Florenzi seems destined to leave his beloved Giallorossi, the report continues, due to a consistent lack of playing time under coach Paulo Fonseca. So far this season Florenzi has only made ten appearances across all competitions, playing the full 90 minutes only once this season, in the Giallorossi’s 2-0 loss to Atalanta in September. He is contracted to Roma until 2023.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments