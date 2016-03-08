Inter consider signing Parma’s Darmian in player-swap deal
30 December at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering signing of league rivals Parma’s full-back Matteo Darmian in a player-swap deal, as per Sport Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a full-back as they look to strengthen their squad for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with number of players in this regard.
It was reported in the recent past that Inter have identified Parma’s Darmian as one of the prime candidate for the role and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
As per the latest report, Inter are looking to offer Parma a player-swap deal to sign the 30-year-old where Nerazzurri’s full-back Federico Dimarco who will go the other way around.
Darmian has joined Parma in the summer transfer window from English Premier League outfit Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of just €1.5 million.
