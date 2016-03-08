Inter consider Skriniar sellable should a mega offer come in

The future of Milan Skriniar remains up in the air. Despite being close to signing a new deal the possibility of an exit at the next transfer window cannot be excluded.

Inter is happy with the Slovak, who arrived in 2017 from Sampdoria, and after a long negotiation they have found an agreement for an extension until 2023 with a 3 million euro salary plus bonus, however, in the summer should a monstrous offer come in the Milan club would consider it.

Skriniar is not considered transferable by Inter, but he is a player in great demand and in the era of financial fair play economic balance is a priority. His agent received calls from Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, all of them big enough to spend and all teams needing to reinforce the back department.

Along with de Ligt (for whom Barcelona is ahead), Koulibaly and Varane, Skriniar will be a big target in defence, and if an offer close to 100 million euros come then it won’t be easy to turn down.