Inter consider Spalletti's future, the numbers

06 May at 14:00

Inter have still not confirmed their place in next seasons Champions League, and so much of the future of the Nerazzurri is till up in the air.
 
The future of Luciano Spalletti is still to be decided, because after 4 draws in the last 6 games, Inter have been dragged back into the Champions League race when at one point it looked a certainty.
 
The names of Allegri and Conte won’t go away, but the shake-up at the Appiano Gentile and the removal of the Tuscan coach will not be low cost, according to Gazzetta dello Sport
 
 
Spalletti will not consent to negotiate a severance pay to free Inter from the weight of his high contract (and that of his staff). At the beginning of the year, the Nerazzurri club renewed the contract until 30 June 2021, essentially gaining another two years on the agreement, which will cost around 28 million euros.
 
The final decision will inevitably be made by Zhang, the owner of Suning. The costs are there, and they are considerable, but all the signs suggest the separation is inevitable after a season that has brought many off-field drama’s.
 
 

