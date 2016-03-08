Inter considering asking Barcelona for Griezmann in exchange for Lautaro: the details
14 April at 15:00Inter are considering asking Barcelona for French forward Antoine Griezmann in exchange for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Spanish side have made it clear that they are not in the economic position to afford Lautaro’s €111 million release clause, but they are still desperate to sign the player. Inter haven’t been keen on the players offered by the Catalan side in exchange for the 22-year-old’s signature, but the Griezmann idea intrigues.
Griezmann’s first season with Barcelona has been troubled, the report continues, not helped by his poor relationship with club star Lionel Messi. The deal for 28-year-old French forward could be a straight 1-1 exchange, considering the roughly equal market values of the two players. The main problem is Griezmann’s wages, although the Nerazzurri are studying ways to make it work.
The 2018 World Cup winner has made 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2951 minutes. In that time, he has scored 14 goals and provided four assists.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments