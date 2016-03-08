Inter considering making move for Kulusevski in January
09 November at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering of making a move for highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Parma from league rivals Atalanta where he is having a great time after managing to score two goals along with five assists in just 12 matches in all competition.
As per the latest report, that performance has not gone unnoticed as the Milan-based club are now extremely interested in acquiring the services of Kulusevski in the mid-season transfer window to bolster their midfield department.
The report further stated that Inter’s hierarchy are willing to meet Kulusevski’s valuation of €30 million but are now waiting for an approval of manager Antonio Conte.
Kulusevski has been with Atalant since the summer of 2016 but has not represented the club’s senior team till now.
