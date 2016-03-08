Inter considering signing former full back from Hellas Verona in January
27 November at 15:00Inter are considering re-signing right back Davide Faraoni from Hellas Verona, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Verona based newspaper L’Arena via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Inter coach Antonio Conte was incredibly impressed by the performance of the 28-year-old Italian full back in the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 win over the Gialloblu earlier this month. Therefore, the Nerazzurri are considering him as a potential low-cost purchase in the upcoming January transfer window.
Faraoni has made 14 appearances for Hellas Verona so far this season, who he joined from Serie B side Crotone this January. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in this time, impressing in both the attacking and defensive phases of the game.
Verona currently have one of the best defences in the league, conceding only 11 goals in 13 games, with only Juventus conceding less. Faraoni’s strong performances is one of the reasons why the Gialloblu are doing so well despite only coming up to the topflight this year.
Apollo Heyes
