Inter contact Brescia over signing 18-year-old midfielder
30 July at 14:45Sandro Tonali was one of the most positive notes of Italy's team that finished second in the U-19 Euros, thus making him an interesting player on the transfer market.
In fact, according to Rai Sport, there has already been direct contact between Inter and Brescia, as the Nerazzurri's sporting director Piero Ausilio has contacted Massimo Cellino, president of Brescia.
