Inter, Conte and the Biraghi idea: what filters on Dalbert swap
14 August at 12:00In addition to Edin Dzeko, the priority for Inter is also to hand Antonio Conte a left wing-back. At the moment, the Nerazzurri have Asamoah, Dalbert and Dimarco at their disposal.
Out of the three, Conte has doubts regarding Dalbert, who has struggled to adapt to Italian football since arriving from France. Therefore, the manager has set his sights on Cristiano Biraghi.
The full-back of Fiorentina, who was raised in the youth sector of Inter, is a name that appeals to the management. Biraghi is very appreciated by Conte, who believes that the alternation with Asamoah on the left flank would work well.
According to Calciomercato.com's sources, however, the hypothesis of a Biraghi-Dalbert exchange between Inter and Fiorentina is very unlikely. The Fiorentina management are not keen on a straight swap, as they value Biraghi higher.
Inter will continue to try, but for now, Biraghi remains just an idea.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments