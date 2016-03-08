Inter, Conte asks for Giroud to strengthen attack: Chelsea's stance
22 November at 18:00Inter are looking for a striker to bring in during the January transfer window and Antonio Conte had already decided the favourite: Olivier Giroud, as the manager has already worked with the striker during the time at Chelsea.
From a financial point of view, the deal isn't impossible for the Nerazzurri. Furthermore, it's a deal that makes sense as the player would fit into Conte's system, mainly working as the backup for Lukaku. Therefore, as we have learned, the manager is pushing and contacts have been made.
However, the negotiations still need to be unlocked. Chelsea will, in any case, lose the player in the summer as no contract renewal has been signed. On the other hand, as a result of their transfer ban, they won't be able to replace the Frenchman.
In other words, they aren't entirely sure of letting him go, even though the player himself is pushing for a move. The move certainly isn't impossible, as mentioned, but it will take some work from Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.
