Inter, Conte asks for Vidal: the plan involves Champions League

The Nerazzurri are currently experiencing the consequences of only getting a draw against Slavia Prague at home, while the loss against Barcelona just added more salt to their wounds. Of course, there was a major improvement against the latter, which they hopefully can build on tonight.

In fact, as Tuttosport points out ( via calciomercato.com ), going through to the knockout stage will also be important for the January transfer market. Qualification to the round of 16 guarantees €9.5m, while teams also get €2.7m per win.





For more news, visit our homepage. According to the newspaper, Antonio Conte has requested the arrival of Arturo Vidal from Barcelona in January. Given his age (32), he most likely won't be too expensive, but Inter will take all the money they can get to reinforce before the second half of the season.

This evening at San Siro, Inter will face Borussia Dortmund in a very important clash in the Champions League group stage. After claiming only one point after two games, they are in need of a win to get back on the right track.