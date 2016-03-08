Inter, Conte breaks a record as his side sit top of the table
30 October at 14:00Inter coach Antonio Conte has guided the Nerazzurri to a near perfect start in the league after 10 games, with yesterday’s victory over Brescia setting another record according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Conte’s Inter side has scored in their first 13 games of the season in all competitions, the first time in Inter’s history that this has happened. This record highlights the impressive transformation of the squad under the 50-year-old Italian coach, who has turned the team from a sluggish looking shell of their former selves into a deadly and clinical side who can get three points even from games where they are playing so well, like what happened yesterday against Brescia.
The Nerazzurri now sit at the top of the league table after 10 games on 25 points, only dropping points in two games – a loss against Juventus in the Derby d’Italia before the last international break and a 2-2 draw against Parma last weekend.
Apollo Heyes
