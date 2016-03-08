Inter, Conte calls transfer target as move looks imminent
17 June at 13:30Inter continue to work on strengthening their team ahead of next season. One of the players on the Nerazzurri's radar is the 23-year-old Valentino Lazar of Hertha Berlin, and an agreement has already been reached with the player.
Therefore, they will have to find an agreement with the German side on the conditions of the transfer, as there is still some distance between the two parties with regards to the transfer fee.
Meanwhile, according to German outlet Kicker, new Inter manager Antonio Conte has already spoken to the player to let him know that he's the perfect fit for his 3-5-2 formation.
Therefore, Lazaro has no doubts about the move and explained to the coach that he's excited about the possibility of working with him. The full-back could thus Bundesliga after two years in the Hertha, scoring 5 goals in 65 appearances during his time there.
