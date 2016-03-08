Inter, Conte criticises the referee following Barcelona defeat

After the game against Barcelona, Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Italia about the defeat, declaring that his side deserved more. However, he also criticised the referee, who was a big talking point this evening as several Inter player got upset."The referee warned me that he would send me off. They must have respect for those who come here to try to do better than the other team. Respect must be mutual. I carry a feeling of bitterness, we are talking about an international referee, who has experience and officiated the last Champions League final," he stated.