Inter, Conte: 'Dortmund were afraid of us; Esposito is important'

"Three heavy points. Let's start by saying that Dortmund changed their system. Favre said that they were defending well, but since they changed to five at the back it means they were afraid of us.

"We had prepared for another game, but we did well. There is no time to enjoy anything, only three days left until we face Parma, who are doing very well."

Before the game, the midfield was a question mark as Sensi is still struggling with an injury that he picked up against Juventus. Gagliardini got the chance from start, just like against Sassuolo in the league, and Conte praised him for his performance. "The three midfielders did well in both phases of the game. Brozovic sometimes finds himself out of position, but today he, Barella and Gagliardini had a great game against a tough opponent. It will be tough in Dortmund, but we know that we can play." The manager also spoke about the young Esposito (17-years-old), who came on to replace Lukaku in the second half. The Italian added some much-needed energy to the team and also won a penalty, although Lautaro failed to convert it. "I have said it several times, during the conferences and also in the locker room. He knows he has to lie low, but he trusts me completely. He is an important player for us. I need him." All in all, a very good day for Inter as they remain in the race for a spot in the knockout phase. However, the group is now very tight and anything can happen.