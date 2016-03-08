Inter, Conte dreams of Napoli midfielder: the details

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Allan was one of the protagonists of the revolt, and Antonio Conte dreams of bringing the midfielder to Inter. However, the Partneopei have no intention of selling the 28-year-old in January, though it might be possible in the summer.

Inter are ready to take advantage of the chaotic situation at Napoli, which started after the players refused to go through with the training retreat that the club president had ordered. In the summer, there could be a clean-out in Naples.