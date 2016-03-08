Inter, Conte: 'I always lose against Juventus...'
06 October at 23:56After the defeat against his former side, Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com) about the game, which certainly was a close one. However, the Bianconeri managed to snatch all three points as Higuain scored the winner late in the second half.
"We paid for the injury to Sensi, because when he left we lost the basics of the game. Even in the second half, we didn't play well, though the encounter was very balanced," he began.
For Conte's side, this was their first loss of the season, as well as the first time they have dropped points. In other words, their winning streak is over, though the manager is still optimistic about the upcoming rounds.
"It was an important match against a very strong team. When I played as an opponent against Juventus I always lost, with Arezzo, with Atalanta and today it happened with Inter. I'm sorry. We still have a long way to go and we need to work hard," he continued.
The Nerazzurri defender Milan Skriniar, in his interview with Sky Italia, felt that his side should have been more aggressive around their own penalty box, as Juventus created several dangerous chances in the area. Conte, when asked, admitted that the defence could have done better.
"The defence? Surely they could have done a lot better. Both today and with Barcelona. But at the level of experience and the situations of this moment, we still need to work hard," he concluded.
Even though they could have extended their lead at the top, the San Siro are still in a very good position after just seven rounds. Surely, if they keep this up, they will challenge the Bianconeri for the Scudetto.
