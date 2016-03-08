Inter, Conte: 'I am happy with the win but...'

Antonio Conte spoke to Radio Rai (via Calciomercato.com) after the Cagliari-Inter 1-2 game, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'It wasn't an easy game, it's always difficult to play here. Even after the equalizer, we kept fighting and we finally earned all three points. I have faith in my players, they did well today. Even so, we know that we can still improve a lot. Ranocchia? He is a professional, we needed him and he was ready to help us out...'.