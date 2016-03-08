Inter, Conte: 'I am not crazy' for snubbing Sanchez

Inter manager Antonio Conte was less than impressed with one of the questions asked following his sides 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the San Siro (via goal.com)



The result keeps Inter well and truly in touch with Juventus at the top of the ladder with 46 points, one more than the bianconeri who travel to the nations capital to play Roma tomorrow in the final hurdle of match day 19.



The boss has declared he isn't crazy not to play Alexis Sanchez, stressing the Chilean attacker still isn't fit enough to compete at the highest level just yet. ​



Alexis, who is with Inter on loan from Manchester United this season, has made just four appearances for the side so far after he broke his foot on international duty in November last year.

When asked about the decision to not include Sanchez in the team for the fixture today, the former Chelsea manager had this to say back to the media:



"You mention Sanchez - well gentlemen, players must be fit to play," Conte said post-match.



"I am not crazy. So, either I am a moron, or I want to hurt myself. I believe one plus one equals two. If you make one plus one equal five...



"If I put someone out of our line-up it is for a reason. It is not about performing a hara-kiri or because I am a mad man."



Anthony Privetera