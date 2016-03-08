Inter, Conte: 'I expect more from Lukaku and Lautaro...'

Inter's Antonio Conte spoke to DAZN after the Milan-Inter 0-2 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:"It was a special game, it's not easy to predict a game like this. We played in the UCL not long ago so we were a little tired but my players really gave it their all. We wanted to put the Slavia game behind us and that's exactly what we did. Lukaku? He can give more, that's for sure. He has to keep on working hard as he still has a lot of potential. Lautaro? He is only 22, he also has to improve and develop. Serie A vs UCL? We are doing great in the Serie A, a little less in the UCL. I was upset since we missed a lot of key chances, we have to be more clinical going forward. We have worked hard over the last two months as we have a good identity in place. I am fortunate to have all of these quality players here at Inter who are ready to follow what I say. We have to continue like this....'. More to come...