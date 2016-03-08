Inter, Conte: 'In the summer Totti called me, but it wasn't the right moment...'
05 December at 18:30Inter coach Antonio Conte revealed that he received a phone call from Roma legend Francesco Totti in the summer, who was attempting to convince the 50-year-old Italian coach to join the Giallorossi.
Inter and Roma fought for Conte’s signature after final game of last season, with the Italian eventually choosing to join the Nerazzurri. However, when speaking to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of Inter’s league clash against Roma tomorrow (via Calciomercato.com), Conte revealed the situation from his perspective.
"I've had a friendship with Totti since the European Championships when we played together. He actually called me and explained the situation at Roma. Then I made some very calm evaluations and I didn't feel it was the right time. At that moment there wasn't Inter and no other teams, so it was my feeling to make some evaluations. And I decided to decline the proposal in a very respectful way, knowing that Rome is a great place and would be an incredible experience. But it wasn't the time.”
Apollo Heyes
