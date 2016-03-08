Inter, Conte is furious about one missed signing in the summer
07 November at 22:15
Behind the notably upset Antonio Conte, there is a missed signing in the summer. The manager has been on edge ever since Inter's loss against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, blaming the management for not giving him enough experienced players.
Of course, his comments haven't gone down too well within the club and among the fans, as it has put a bad stain on the way the Nerazzurri run their business. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), most of his anger boils down to Edin Dzeko.
The manager wanted to bring in the Bosnian striker in the summer, adding some much-needed experience to the squad. Furthermore, he wouldn't have been an alternative to Lukaku. Above all, he would've been important in Europe.
However, Inter took too long with the negotiations, trying to lower the price tag, and Dzeko renewed with Roma instead. This upset Conte a lot, who seemingly still holds a grudge.
