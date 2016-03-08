Inter, Conte is now an idol to the fans but it wasn't always like this - video

27 August at 21:20
Antonio Conte joined Inter Milan this summer as the Italian coach is now already an idol to the nerazzurri fans. Inter Milan beat Lecce yesterday at the San Siro by a 4-0 score line as Brozovic, Sensi, Lukaku and Candreva got the goals. Let's not forget that because of his Juve past, Conte wasn't received very well by some of the Inter fans a few weeks ago. Things have now changed as Conte seems ready to challenge Juve for the league title. You can view a quick video bellow on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

