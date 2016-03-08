Inter, Conte: 'Loss against Lazio burns, Brozovic still has ankle issues'
19 February at 22:30Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of the Nerazzurri’s Europa League clash against Ludogorets tomorrow. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
First, the Inter boss discussed the defeat to Lazio last weekend.
“The result burns, not the performance, which I think was very good against one of the fittest teams in the league. Having said that, we start again with our convictions and our desire to improve. That's all we need to be aiming for. Tomorrow we have a commitment in a European competition, it's right to respect it in the best possible way.”
The 50-year-old Italian coach then spoke about the club’s many injured stars, such as Marcelo Brozovic and defender Milan Skriniar.
"Brozovic stayed in Milan because he is still suffering from ankle problems, he hasn't trained during these two days and I want a personalised program for him to recover 100%. Skriniar also stayed in Milan, he wouldn't have played and I preferred him to stay at home because he missed work when he was ill.”
Finally, Conte spoke about the usage and learning of new midfielder Christian Eriksen, who arrived from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in last month’s transfer window.
"Every single player must think about improving himself. He doesn't have to hope for those next to him. I've talked about individual growth because if there is, we'll put this individual growth into the collective and of course there will be an improvement on the part of the whole team.”
Inter are currently third in the league table after 24 games, sitting two points behind second place Lazio and three points behind rivals and league leaders Juventus. The Nerazzurri started the season incredibly strongly, but a poor start to 2020 has seen them drop from first to third. The Milanese club will face Juventus in the Derby d’Italia on the 1st March, one of their most crucial games this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments