Inter, Conte: 'Lukaku won't play against Barcelona tomorrow'

Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke to gathered reporters this evening in a press conference ahead of the Nerazzurri’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.The Italian coach discussed the form of the Catalan club and revealed that former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku won’t play tomorrow.“When Barcelona play at the Camp Nou, they enforce their law. We are talking about Barcelona, about Suarez and Griezmann, there is great respect for them. But as I said before we want to play them because for us it is part of a step, of a path that we started with enthusiasm. I want to add that there will be no Lukaku because he has a fatigue of the quadriceps that he has been dealing with for around ten days and it was necessary to stop him. Instrumental tests rule out injuries but tomorrow he won't play.”The 26-year-old Belgian striker moved to the Nerazzurri from Premier League side Manchester United earlier this summer in a deal worth around €80 million. He’s started strongly with the Milanese club, scoring three goals in his first six league games for the club, including a goal in his Milanese derby debut.Lukaku has appeared in all of Inter’s games so far this season, starting all but one, and so Conte is resting the player due to their upcoming Derby d’Italia against Juventus this weekend. The Italian coach will be hoping to beat his former club, who are currently two points behind the Nerazzurri. A victory for Inter this weekend puts them five points ahead of the Bianconeri.Apollo Heyes