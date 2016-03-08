Inter, Conte: 'My players stepped up'
21 December at 22:02Inter Milan took on Genoa earlier today as the nerazzurri ended up winning by a 4-0 score line. Romelu Lukaku scored two goals as Roberto Gagliardini and Sebastiano Esposito also scored for Inter on the night. With the win, Inter Milan are now equal with Juventus again in the Italian Serie A standings as they both have 42 points so far this season. Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Sport at the end of this game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
' All of my players stepped up today as we played a solid game. Juve? We have to focus on ourselves, we can't doubt our work. We have 42 points heading into Christmas, we have all made sacrifices and worked hard. Transfer market? I don't want to talk about this, it wouldn't be respectful to my players...'. More to come on the matter...
Inter Milan's next game will be on January 6th 2020 as they will take on Rino Gattuso's Napoli team. Beppe Marotta did recently say that they will look to see if there are any opportunities in the January transfer market as his club is a little thin in certain positions. Conte's side certainly finished 2019 in a positive way as they will now hope to continue this form in 2020. You can click here for more football news...
