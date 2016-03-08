Inter: Conte or Allegri if Spalletti gets sacked, Dzeko or Lukaku for the after Icardi
30 April at 18:30Corriere della Sera takes stock of the situations at Inter Milan with just four matches left until the end of the season, with a glance at the future, especially in regards to the coaching position and the future of Mauro Icardi.
Luciano Spalletti still has a two-year contract at 4.5 million euros per season at the San Siro. In the case of his dismissal, the Nerazzurri would like to replace him with one between Conte and Allegri, both however recalcitrant to accept a salary of less than 10 million.
Mauro Icardi's position is also insecure and he has no intention of being treated las a parcel post and will only accept solutions he likes, with his family pushing for a move to Juventus.
Dzeko and Lukaku are the names considered as replacements for the former Inter captain. After that, Marotta and Ausilio will think about reinforcing the team. Names on the list are Ziyech from Ajax, City's Danilo, while Milinkovic-Savic is the dream of the Nerazzurri.
