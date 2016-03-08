Inter, Conte proud but asking for reinforcements
12 January at 11:00Inter were held to a 1-1 draw at home to the in form Atalanta yesterday and coach Antonio Conte spoke to the press with mixed feelings after the match as reported via calciomercato:
Arturo Vidal is a player coached by Conte before, and linked with Inter almost every day in the mercato media. When asked about the Barcelona midfielder, the Inter manager had this to say to the mic and camera:
"You know very well that I am not talking about non-Inter players, there are those who do it on the job and it is right for him to speak".
Inter see themselves at the summit of Serie A with 11 points more than they had at this stage last season. When asked about the progress of the team, Conte added:
" We faced this game without four elements. Not having them available means a lot. Compared to last year, we have 11 points more than them: last year they ended up in front of us, we must not forget it. We did everything we could to try to win the game. "
Inter has seen its season go through speed bumps in terms of injuries to key players. In regards to this, Conte added:
" Let's talk about exceptional guys, the only thing is that I hope I never have defections because every time we miss a couple of players the situation becomes problematic. Today we had Barella disqualified and Vecino with calf fatigue and we were very small in midfield. We want to recover Sanchez to bring him back to the best conditions, we are pulling everything out in a difficult situation."
Inter sit first, 1 point ahead of rivals Juve, who have a game in hand when they travel to Rome to face Roma. Conte was asked about the classification and ranking:
"If we look at the ranking, we see that we are there and I close my eyes to many situations. I always pray that everyone is there, but injuries and suspensions are there and therefore the blanket becomes too short. We go ahead and try to give our best."
On the extraordinary start to the campaign that is reflected via the amount of competition points acquired by Conte and his men:
"We have started a journey and we find ourselves at the top. We have many merits having 46 points but we must be very realistic because there is a path to go. However, the boys must be praised for their work, and the fans I think they are. We are still doing something extraordinary, but we mustn't give up. "
Anthony Privetera
