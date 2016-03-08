Inter, Conte provides update on Sensi; highlights lack of depth

The Nerazzurri have started the season very well, currently sitting in second place behind Juventus in first. Only one point separates the two sides, and tomorrow's match could potentially be crucial, should the Bianconeri drop points against Atalanta hours before.

"If I will rest some players ahead of the Champions League? I couldn't have done it even if I wanted to, we are in an emergency. We have only had two muscular injuries, Gagliardini and Sensi, but when it hits one department of the squad it causes problems because we don't have much depth," he continued.

The manager also spoke about Sensi, who recently returned from an injury, only to get injured once again. obviously, given his fantastic start to the season, it has been a big blow for Inter who haven't got the proper depth in that position.

"Sensi? There were a few problems and we are trying to get him back to the best conditions together with the staff. That way, he will be able to stay fit when he returns to the group," he concluded.





Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 CET tomorrow and it will certainly be an interesting game. Even though Torino are in 11th place, it won't be an easy encounter for Conte's men.

"After the international break, it always becomes difficult. This time the weather isn't the best but we have to use today to prepare for tomorrow's match. Sensi, Politano, Gagliardini and Sanchez remain unavailable," he began.