Inter, Conte pushes for Chelsea striker: what's missing to close
12 January at 15:20Olivier Giroud is ready to become Inter's first signing this transfer window. Marotta is working very hard on the deal, also because Conte wants to have the player immediately. At the end of the clash with Atalanta, which finished 1-1, the manager made it clear that signings are needed.
The Chelsea striker remains the first choice in the search for a vice-Lukaku. Lampard's go-ahead has already arrived for the departure and the French international can't wait to switch clubs and thus get more playing time again.
So, what is missing to close the deal? Giroud's contract with Chelsea expires in the summer, and for this reason, the clubs haven't found an agreement on the compensation fee yet. The player, meanwhile, has already reached an agreement with Inter (two and a half years).
As for the two clubs, the deal should close at around €5m, as we have learned. For now, the distance is just €1m, roughly. As mentioned, though, we are almost there.
