Inter, Conte’s two requests for January transfer window
22 October at 15:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has two priorities for the upcoming transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Chelsea manager is eyeing to bring a midfielder to bolster their midfield department whereas he is also keen on bringing a striker to manage workload of first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Milan-based club have been linked with number of midfielders in the recent past including English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matić and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.
Both players are likely to leave their respective clubs in the January transfer window after losing their spot in the playing XI.
On the offensive front, Inter tried to bring league rivals AS Roma’s veteran striker Eden Dzeko in the summer as a deputy of Lukaku but the former Manchester City forward ended up staying with the Rome-based club.
However, in the recent past, Inter have been linked with Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments