Inter, Conte says 'Gattuso is like me' ahead of Napoli clash

On the eve of the clash between Napoli and Inter, the latter's manager Antonio Conte spoke at the usual press conference ( via Calciomercato.com ), answering the questions of the journalists present. Certainly, tomorrow's game will be a tough one for both sides.

Napoli and Inter have had two different starts to the season, as the former have failed to live up to the expectations, which resulted in the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti. The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have done very well as they currently sit in first place along with Juventus.

In spite of this, it will be no walk in the park for Conte's men, as the Partenopei are never easy to face away from home. Furthermore, as the Inter boss highlighted, the arrival of Gattuso has resulted in some changes and they have improved.

"Gattuso? Great passion and great desire. Like me, I have great respect for him because he faced difficulties abroad and in the Pro League. Just like me, he built his career with his own hands. I'm happy with what he's doing because Napoli is the answer to what he did with AC Milan.

"Given the Rossoneri's season, what he did last year was underestimated. Milan kept everyone and added other players. This shows the work he has done. I wish him the best until the game (laughs).

"We expect a very difficult match. It's a team that has great quality, an excellent squad. Now there has been a change of manager, Gattuso has arrived, a manager who has great motivations and manages to transfer them to the team.



"Vidal? I don't like talking about other players who play in other teams out of respect for him and his club, as well as my players. I haven't done it in the past and I don't do it now," he concluded.