Inter, Conte so furious after Champions League disappointment he didn't return home
19 September at 09:30Inter coach Antonio Conte was so furious with his team after their disappointing draw against Slavia Prague in their Champions League opener that he didn’t even return home that night, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old Italian coach didn’t want to return home due to his rage and instead headed to the apartments of Appiano Gentile, where he stayed at the club’s training ground, Pinetina.
Reportedly the coach woke up calmer the next day, ready to lecture the team and prepare them for Inter’s upcoming derby against Milan.
Former Juventus coach Conte has guided the Nerazzurri to a perfect start in the league so far this season, with three wins in three games that sees the Milan based club topping the league table.
Alongside CEO Beppe Marotta, the duo hope to overthrow their former employers, Juventus, whose period of dominance in the last decade is mostly thanks to their work.
Apollo Heyes
