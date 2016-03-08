Inter, Conte: 'Standings? I am proud of my lads'
09 November at 21:55Antonio Conte spoke to the press (via FcInterNews.it) after the Inter-Verona 2-1 game, here is what he had to say:
'Standings? After four months here, to see where we are in the standings, it surely gives us a lot of pride. I am very proud of my lads, 31 points after 12 Serie A games is incredible. UCL? We have been playing well in the UCL as well and we have been on par with great teams but at the same time, we still need to take a few steps which is normal for us. We have all worked very hard and the results have since followed. Midfield? It's very important to get goals from our midfielders, tonight is a great example of this. We have to stay fresh and make changes since we have a lot of important games in the Serie A and in the UCL coming up. Juve? They are solid but we have to simply focus on ourselves and that's all. Injuries? Well every team have to put up with this, we have to try to avoid them by giving players some rest at times. Borja Valero and Dimarco? Yes they both can help us out clearly, that's why they are here....'. More to come...
