Inter, Conte studies two options to fill in the reduced midfield
05 December at 18:00Inter coach Antonio Conte is studying two alternative options to fill the club’s central midfield role, currently reduced due to the injuries to Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini, according to a report from Italian media outlet FcInterNews via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Conte only has Marcelo Brozovic, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino at his disposal in the midfield, due to the injury crisis in the role. Therefore, the 50-year-old Italian coach has been forced to consider alternatives ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, where a new midfielder is all but guaranteed to be purchased.
Therefore, Conte is thinking of deploying either 32-year-old Italian wing back Antonio Candreva or 24-year-old Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, the report highlights. Either play will be used as the central midfielder of the three, giving Conte a little more flexibility despite the reduced squad. The coach is hoping that the Nerazzurri can continue their strong run of form in the league despite the injury crisis.
Apollo Heyes
