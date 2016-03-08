Inter, Conte: 'That Samp goal could have killed an elephant. Time will tell our ambitions'
28 September at 21:00Inter's Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Sport after his team's 3-1 victory over Sampdoria in Serie A.
"I am certainly satisfied with the win and the performance. These games, if you play like this, with clear ideas, they must be closed. In the first half, we led 2-0 and we could have scored again and then the inevitable happened: a red card and goal. It could have killed anyone but not us," he said.
"The boys were good at managing a complex situation and holding on. From the bench, we were able to balance the tough situation. We scored the third goal and created another opportunity with Lukaku. I'm happy because Sampdoria's goal after our red card could have killed an elephant.
"Sanchez? These are special situations. I warn every player after a yellow card, as I did with Bastoni too. You can't do more than that. Sometimes you can substitute the player as I did with Barella but other times you can't do more. It is an experience that adds to our journey knowing that we have to improve in order to prevent it from coming back and compromising everything.
"We have made a step forward. We lacked experience and I see the glass half full. I would prefer to live more quietly emotionally but our first half was at a very high level. The boys are good, even if I would have avoided this waste of physical energy in our fifth game in 12-13 days. Now we will have to recover for Barcelona, a challenge that will give great motivations. Juve? Let's focus on Barcelona.
"If I saw Juve play? I happened to see a few games. It is a strong team and the have won 8 titles in a row. There is little to say but we are proud that we are still in direct confrontation with 18 points. We travel from game to game, time will tell our ambitions," Conte concluded.
