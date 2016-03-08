Inter, Conte to confront leadership about January signings
06 November at 13:00According to reports from La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), following Antonio Conte's words last night, a confrontation is expected with the leadership to demand new signings in January. The manager has two positions in mind, though Inter have only budged on one thus far.
The report claims that Conte wants his side to bring in a midfielder and a new striker in January. However, for the time being, the Nerazzurri have only warmed up to the first idea, which has upset the manager as evident yesterday.
After the game against Dortmund, which Inter lost by 3-2 after conceding three goals in the second half, Conte stated (Mediaset via Calciomercato.com) that they need experienced players, as 'apart from Godin, none of the players has won anything'. A clear signal to the club.
It remains to be seen how the club will deal with the comments, though they can't be happy about it. Conte, in fact, threw the management under the bus for their business in the summer.
Go to comments