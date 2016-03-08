Inter, Conte to confront leadership about January signings

The report claims that Conte wants his side to bring in a midfielder and a new striker in January. However, for the time being, the Nerazzurri have only warmed up to the first idea, which has upset the manager as evident yesterday.

After the game against Dortmund, which Inter lost by 3-2 after conceding three goals in the second half, Conte stated ( Mediaset via Calciomercato.com ) that they need experienced players, as 'apart from Godin, none of the players has won anything'. A clear signal to the club.

It remains to be seen how the club will deal with the comments, though they can't be happy about it. Conte, in fact, threw the management under the bus for their business in the summer.