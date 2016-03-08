Inter, Conte trusts young Italian to fill void left by injured Sanchez
16 October at 09:15Inter coach Antonio Conte has decided to place his trust in a young Italian forward to substitute for the injured Alexis Sanchez, according to Milan based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 50-year-old Italian coach will focus on the 17-year-old starlet Sebastiano Esposito and will work on the assumption that the teenager can fill the void left behind by the former Manchester United Forward.
30-year-old Sanchez suffered an ankle injury late in Chile’s friendly match against Colombia following a strong challenge from Juventus player Juan Cuadrado, with the estimated current recovery time set at two months. This leaves the door open for the young Italian to prove himself with the first team and see more first team minutes than was previously expected.
Esposito is one of Inter’s brightest young stars and his performances both last season and with the squad in the training camp this summer have seen him spend more time with the first team, even appearing on the bench in some of the Nerazzurri’s games this season.
Apollo Heyes
