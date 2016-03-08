Inter: Conte wants a left wing-back but Dalbert is blocking moves
31 July at 16:35Serie A giants Inter are looking to sign a left wing-back this summer but the presence of Dalbert in the side is blocking their approaches for those players.
Antonio Conte has already expressed some discontent with the way transfers have been made as the club have almost missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who looks all but set to join Juventus in a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.
We understand that Conte is looking for a left wing-back and one option is Matteo Darmian but United's relations with Inter have soured and he seems ungettable due to that.
Emerson from Chelsea is another option and Conte signed him from Roma during his time at Chelsea in the January of 2018.
The other two options are Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt and Laywin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina is the last option.
But since Inter already have Kwadwo Asamoah and Dalbert, they have sell one of them. Dalbert is likely to be that player. Inter consider him transferrable and Borussia Dortmund's initial approach haven't gone forward.
