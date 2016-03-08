Inter, Conte wants midfield reinforcement in January
21 October at 10:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte is keen on having reinforcement in the midfield department during the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old was left fuming after his side registered a narrow 4-3 win in their previous match against Sassuolo despite leading with a 4-1 margin at one time.
The report stated that while Conte is unhappy with the players attitude, he is also satisfied with the options he has at his disposal in the midfield department and would like to sign at least one out of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matić and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.
Matic is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and has just 340 minutes under his belt in the ongoing season whereas Rakitic has lost his place in the playing eleven after the arrival of young Frankie de Jong from Ajax.
