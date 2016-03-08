Inter, Conte wants Napoli star to strengthen the attack: the situation

As Calciomercato.com can report , president De Laurentiis isn't willing to satisfy the economic demands of the player (three-year contract worth at least €4-4.5m per year). Therefore, the hypothesis of a departure has emerged, either in January or for free in the summer.

Inter are very interested in the player, and Antonio Conte is seemingly pushing for the operation to materialize, having wanted the striker already at Chelsea. The most likely hypothesis remains a free transfer in the summer, not having to deal with transfer fees and all.

One of the players is Dries Mertens, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season. However, the player himself has pushed for a renewal, as he wants to stay at the club. Now, however, things have changed completely.