Inter, Conte: 'Wasted opportunities, we deserved more. We wanted the knockouts'
11 December at 09:30Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Sport's microphones after the defeat and consequent elimination from the Champions League, at home against Barcelona:
"We had the opportunities to win and also important ones. I sincerely have little to reproach the players for, they really gave it all. We were only missing the goal, and then we suffered 2-1 and that killed us because it was in the moment of our maximum effort ".
Conte then went on to comment on the value of the fans, who showed up in full numbers at the San Siro and have represented Inter thoroughly well throughout the domestic season, almost selling out every home match:
"I'm also sorry for the atmosphere that was there tonight, and I want to thank the fans who pushed us from beginning to end. I'm sorry, for what was created ... It could have ended differently, seeing the group I think we deserved something more with the performance you have had, but when you don't get to the next round you have to roll up your sleeves, keep working and grow up".
Inter missed out on the round of 16 by 3 points after Borussia Dortmund defeated Slavia Praha by two goals to one in Germany. Conte was very clear that his side wanted progression, and was striving to move onto the knockout stages:
"When we arrived here, we wanted to move on. We didn't deserve elimination and there is disappointment. But I told them that we have to look up, they are doing important things in a difficult time.
Inter were missing Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella in midfield, not to mention Alexis Sanchez and Asamoah. The coach also commented on the importance of players returning, and continuing on regardless, giving praise for the players who have endured the tough period in which Inter have seen their squad thinned.
"Now we only need to recover some players, because I need them. But in the emergency, the boys were all good at overcoming and I want to underline it because I saw a lot of disappointment in their eyes ".
Anthony Privetera
