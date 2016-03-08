Inter, Conte: 'We are building our identity...'

Inter boss Antonio Conte spoke to Inter TV after their ICC game against Tottenham, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I am very happy since the Spurs play a very intense and physical style of football but we were still able to play our game and impose our style. We are improving and we have shown a lot of character so far this summer. We attacked Tottenham without any fear and this was surely a great response. We are building our mentality and everyone is working hard on this which is great. We are only at the begin of August so we have a lot of time to keep improving. Politano? He has quality and he likes to take on his man. He is a very useful and versatile player for us. Lecce? It will be a special game for me since I grew up in Lecce. It will be fun....'. More to come on the matter....