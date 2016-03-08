Inter, Conte: 'We are improving but...'

27 July at 19:57
Inter beat PSG on penalties in a summer friendly game, here is what Antonio Conte had to say on the matter as he spoke to Inter TV:

"I am very happy with this result and by how we played. We put in a solid effort and I don't think that we deserved to lose. Looking at our performance, I continue to see some major improvements which is very important at this point in the summer. We attacked well, we defended well and we played with a certain aggression which is important. For me this is very important and the players are working hard to keep improving. Late goal? Well we pushed up until the very end which is something that we will always need to do. We can't settle for a draw or a defeat, we always have to push to win even in friendly games. I am happy with what I saw today that's for sure but we will have to keep pushing....'. More to come on the matter...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.