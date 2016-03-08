Inter, Conte: 'We are improving but...'

Inter beat PSG on penalties in a summer friendly game, here is what Antonio Conte had to say on the matter as he spoke to Inter TV:



"I am very happy with this result and by how we played. We put in a solid effort and I don't think that we deserved to lose. Looking at our performance, I continue to see some major improvements which is very important at this point in the summer. We attacked well, we defended well and we played with a certain aggression which is important. For me this is very important and the players are working hard to keep improving. Late goal? Well we pushed up until the very end which is something that we will always need to do. We can't settle for a draw or a defeat, we always have to push to win even in friendly games. I am happy with what I saw today that's for sure but we will have to keep pushing....'. More to come on the matter...