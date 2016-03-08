Inter, Conte will be forced to devise a new midfield following injury to Gagliardini
04 December at 17:00Inter coach Antonio Conte will be forced to devise a new strategy for the Nerazzurri’s midfield due to the injuries to Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and now Roberto Gagliardini, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Conte will be forced to use 34-year-old Spanish midfielder Borja Valero more consistently. The player struggled for regular play time under the 50-year-old Italian during the first months of the seasons, but has recently made three appearances in a row for the Milanese club. Despite his more reduced role, he will find more playing time in the Nerazzurri’s next two games against Roma and Barcelona.
Conte will also have to be more creative with his third midfield option alongside Valero and Marcelo Brozovic, the report continues. Some possibilities to fill the role include wing backs Antonio Candreva and Kwadwo Asamoah, who are both capable of filling a more central role. The former Chelsea and Juventus coach could also decide to change up the formation to a 3-4-3, deploying Matteo Politano alongside Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.
Apollo Heyes
